$3.43 Billion in Sales Expected for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) to report $3.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TELUS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.42 billion. TELUS reported sales of $3.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TELUS will report full year sales of $14.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.29 billion to $14.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.24 billion to $15.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TELUS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.55.

TELUS stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.58. The company had a trading volume of 116,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,091. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. TELUS has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $26.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average of $23.60. The firm has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.258 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 107.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TELUS by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 128,989 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in TELUS by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 429,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after acquiring an additional 28,585 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TELUS by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in TELUS by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,857,413 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,253,000 after acquiring an additional 20,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in TELUS by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 31,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer Experiences TELUS International (DLCX).

