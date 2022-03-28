Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Sells 8,300 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.65.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $2.59 on Monday, reaching $82.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,755,184. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.22. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Exxon Mobil (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.