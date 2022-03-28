$1.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the highest is $1.34 billion. Skyworks Solutions reported sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full-year sales of $5.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWKS. UBS Group dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.52.

SWKS traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,672. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.20 and a 200 day moving average of $153.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.20. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $118.99 and a 1 year high of $204.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 26.92%.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total value of $1,513,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,223,325 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.2% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 166,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,387,000 after buying an additional 11,183 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 32.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $1,519,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 504.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 48.1% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

