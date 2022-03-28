John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 25.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 15.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 26.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Shares of ALE stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $66.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,576. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.10. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.56. ALLETE, Inc. has a one year low of $56.84 and a one year high of $73.10.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.65 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

About ALLETE (Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.