Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Shares Purchased by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Roche were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RHHBY. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Roche by 42.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roche in the third quarter worth $232,000. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roche in the third quarter worth $234,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roche in the third quarter worth $293,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roche in the third quarter worth $543,000. 0.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,329,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Roche Holding AG has a 1 year low of $39.99 and a 1 year high of $52.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.7922 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RHHBY. Zacks Investment Research raised Roche from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Roche from CHF 390 to CHF 370 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Roche in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Roche in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.14.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

