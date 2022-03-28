Short Interest in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Drops By 63.9%

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 63.9% from the February 28th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,147,449 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $22,630,000 after buying an additional 177,333 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,824,722 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,120,000 after buying an additional 166,032 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 881,899 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 41,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,756 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 27,338 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 511,919 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period.

Get Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of KMF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.21. 3,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,614. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.62. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $8.39.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.