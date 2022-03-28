Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $30.00

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (LON:PUR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 26.15 ($0.34), with a volume of 1943383 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41 ($0.54).

The company has a market capitalization of £130.39 million and a P/E ratio of -8.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

About Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR)

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

