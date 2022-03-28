Short Interest in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Declines By 65.3%

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 367,700 shares, a decrease of 65.3% from the February 28th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 960,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Wealth Management Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000.

VVR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,671. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.33. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $4.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

