Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Trading Down 5.7%

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.88 and last traded at $22.11. Approximately 146,384 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,545,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.44.

VET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.50 to C$32.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.50 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.58.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.32. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 55.40% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VET. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 2,345.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,059,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,262,000 after buying an additional 2,934,324 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,906,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 480.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,270,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,558,000 after buying an additional 1,879,004 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the third quarter worth about $7,252,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 1,850.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after buying an additional 699,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

