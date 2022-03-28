Short Interest in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Declines By 66.1%

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decline of 66.1% from the February 28th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at about $990,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $833,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 4.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 418,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 17,562 shares during the period. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:NHS traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $10.95. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,871. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $13.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0905 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

