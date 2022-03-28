John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Acquires New Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Accenture by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $911,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,770 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Accenture by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,784 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Accenture by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,323,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $423,275,000 after purchasing an additional 670,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Accenture by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $427,205,000 after purchasing an additional 563,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $328.10. 43,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,866,941. The company’s fifty day moving average is $328.22 and its 200-day moving average is $349.86. The firm has a market cap of $207.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $268.49 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.11%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.03.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.