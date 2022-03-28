Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 57,099 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 510,079 shares.The stock last traded at $4.13 and had previously closed at $4.99.

Several analysts recently commented on BHIL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Benson Hill in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Benson Hill in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Benson Hill during the third quarter valued at about $847,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Benson Hill during the third quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Benson Hill during the third quarter valued at about $530,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Benson Hill during the third quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Benson Hill during the third quarter valued at about $5,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

About Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL)

Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

