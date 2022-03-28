John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $297,000 Stock Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 28.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 133.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in NorthWestern during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in NorthWestern during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in NorthWestern during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,583. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.84. NorthWestern Co. has a one year low of $53.66 and a one year high of $70.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.44.

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NWE shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Siebert Williams Shank dropped their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

In related news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $142,106.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $161,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,130 shares of company stock worth $476,471 in the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

