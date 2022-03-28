Insider Selling: Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Senior Officer Sells 37,900 Shares of Stock

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) Senior Officer Rene James William Leblanc sold 37,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.26, for a total transaction of C$1,639,394.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,550,479.32.

Shares of LAC stock traded down C$1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$41.46. 681,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.97, a quick ratio of 62.09 and a current ratio of 64.51. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12 month low of C$14.46 and a 12 month high of C$53.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.56 billion and a PE ratio of -99.73.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lithium Americas to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen raised shares of Lithium Americas to a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.80.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

