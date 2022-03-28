GAM Holding AG Sells 2,260 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

GAM Holding AG cut its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Globant were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Globant by 0.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its position in Globant by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 1,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Globant by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Globant by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Globant by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant stock traded down $5.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $264.71. 2,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 118.17 and a beta of 1.49. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $192.59 and a fifty-two week high of $354.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.66.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.22.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

