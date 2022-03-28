Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.61 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) to post sales of $4.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.69 billion. Stanley Black & Decker reported sales of $4.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full year sales of $19.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.98 billion to $19.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.37 billion to $21.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.80.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 45,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,571,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $1,755,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWK traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,229. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $137.64 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

