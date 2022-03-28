NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) were down 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.68 and last traded at $8.86. Approximately 103,545 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,501,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

Several analysts have recently commented on NEX shares. TheStreet upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.18.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.40.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alamo Frac Holdings, Llc sold 454,600 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $3,886,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Joseph Mckie sold 346,076 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $3,135,448.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,075,663 shares of company stock worth $9,487,666. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,135,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,423,000 after buying an additional 3,492,591 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 38.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,728,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,976 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,335,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,786 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,336,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,148,000 after purchasing an additional 725,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,453,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,724 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.