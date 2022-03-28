GAM Holding AG Cuts Stock Position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

GAM Holding AG trimmed its position in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,000 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Dada Nexus by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,979,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,006,000 after buying an additional 412,162 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Dada Nexus by 23.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 202,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 37,853 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dada Nexus by 93.0% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,772,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,524,000 after buying an additional 854,125 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Dada Nexus by 207.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 513,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after buying an additional 346,554 shares during the period. Finally, Johns Hopkins University purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the third quarter worth $340,000. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dada Nexus stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.57. The stock had a trading volume of 31,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,105. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.46. Dada Nexus Limited has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $32.50.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.67). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 35.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dada Nexus from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.41.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

