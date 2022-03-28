GAM Holding AG Sells 57,000 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

GAM Holding AG lowered its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 57,000 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Copa were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Copa by 988.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 17,341 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Copa by 8.7% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 821,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,883,000 after acquiring an additional 66,106 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Copa by 1.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Copa in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 333.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,879,000 after purchasing an additional 433,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Copa stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.56. 4,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,369. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 83.72 and a beta of 1.45. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a one year low of $64.47 and a one year high of $97.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.22 million. Copa had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.00) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

CPA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Copa from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Copa from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.89.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

