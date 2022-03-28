Global Consumer Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GACQ) Short Interest Down 60.0% in March

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GACQ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the February 28th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of GACQ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.00. 197,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,180. Global Consumer Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,738,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,272,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,243,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. is based in Marietta, Georgia.

