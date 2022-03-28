Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 142.1% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GXTG. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $979,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 251.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 1,001.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 146,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after buying an additional 133,375 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 8,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:GXTG traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,709. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $31.88 and a 12 month high of $54.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.64.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Global X Thematic Growth ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

