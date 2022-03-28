Short Interest in Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) Drops By 56.1%

Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 56.1% from the February 28th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ HYW traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.26. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,041. Hywin has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hywin stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Hywin at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management service in China. It offers privately raised products, including private securities investment funds; private equity and venture capital; privately raised funds of other assets; and real estate products, including traditional real estate fixed-income products, real estate securitization products, and real estate equity investments.

