GAM Holding AG Increases Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

GAM Holding AG grew its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 276,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 227.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. 56.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vipshop alerts:

VIPS traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.22. 550,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,458,771. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $33.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.58.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $35.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VIPS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. CLSA dropped their target price on Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.89.

Vipshop Profile (Get Rating)

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.