Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Trims Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 71,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,280,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.61. The company had a trading volume of 161,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,755,184. The stock has a market cap of $349.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.22. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $91.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Several research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

