Analysts Anticipate Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to Post $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2022

Analysts expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLHGet Rating) to post $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.44. Clean Harbors reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $5.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLHGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $236,371.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $3,285,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,317 shares of company stock worth $4,355,528 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at $137,449,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at $52,844,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 65.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 897,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,181,000 after purchasing an additional 354,284 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 804,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,206,000 after purchasing an additional 246,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,874,000 after buying an additional 237,529 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLH stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.79. 7,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.88. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $83.56 and a one year high of $118.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.63.

About Clean Harbors (Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH)

