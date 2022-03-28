Analysts Anticipate Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to Post $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) to post $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.44. Clean Harbors reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $5.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $236,371.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $3,285,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,317 shares of company stock worth $4,355,528 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at $137,449,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at $52,844,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 65.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 897,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,181,000 after purchasing an additional 354,284 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 804,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,206,000 after purchasing an additional 246,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,874,000 after buying an additional 237,529 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLH stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.79. 7,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.88. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $83.56 and a one year high of $118.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.63.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

