BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Price Target Lowered to C$10.50 at Scotiabank

BBTV (TSE:BBTV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$18.50 to C$10.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 254.73% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price objective on BBTV from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BBTV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.17.

Get BBTV alerts:

BBTV stock traded down C$0.44 on Monday, reaching C$2.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,590. BBTV has a 52 week low of C$1.92 and a 52 week high of C$10.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$84.47 million and a P/E ratio of -2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BBTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.