Cormark Trims Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Target Price to C$22.00

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Cormark from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

VGCX has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Pi Financial dropped their price target on shares of Victoria Gold from C$23.00 to C$20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Victoria Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$24.00 price target on the stock.

Get Victoria Gold alerts:

TSE:VGCX traded down 0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting 16.59. 270,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,282. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of 16.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71. Victoria Gold has a fifty-two week low of 12.25 and a fifty-two week high of 22.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43.

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.