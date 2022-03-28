DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Short Interest Update

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 369,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DSDVY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DSV Panalpina A/S from 1,823.00 to 1,724.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised DSV Panalpina A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on DSV Panalpina A/S from 1,850.00 to 1,770.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DSV Panalpina A/S from $1,615.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DSV Panalpina A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,079.51.

Shares of DSV Panalpina A/S stock traded down $0.77 on Monday, reaching $96.00. 37,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,729. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 1-year low of $83.33 and a 1-year high of $133.78. The company has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.2707 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. DSV Panalpina A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.10%.

DSV Panalpina A/S Company Profile

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

