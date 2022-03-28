China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CRHKY stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.87. 2,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,381. China Resources Beer has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.31.

Get China Resources Beer alerts:

CRHKY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Resources Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised China Resources Beer from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products under the Snow and Heineken brands. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 70 breweries in 25 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.