Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 418,990 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 5,535,044 shares.The stock last traded at $5.27 and had previously closed at $5.23.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aegon from €5.10 ($5.60) to €5.00 ($5.49) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.00 ($5.49) to €4.70 ($5.16) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.32.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Aegon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 115,664,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,900 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Aegon by 355.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,143 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aegon by 23.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,430,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,461,000 after purchasing an additional 647,245 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aegon by 374.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 413,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 326,616 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Aegon by 10.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,089,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,728,000 after purchasing an additional 297,122 shares during the period. 10.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

