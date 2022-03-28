SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Up 5.6%

SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) shot up 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.51 and last traded at $7.51. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 32,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.
Several brokerages have weighed in on SSU. Zacks Investment Research raised SIGNA Sports United from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SIGNA Sports United in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.03.
SIGNA Sports United Company Profile (NYSE:SSU)
SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN.
