SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Up 5.6%

SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) shot up 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.51 and last traded at $7.51. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 32,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SSU. Zacks Investment Research raised SIGNA Sports United from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SIGNA Sports United in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter worth $42,400,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter worth $823,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter worth $5,082,000. 23.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGNA Sports United Company Profile (NYSE:SSU)

SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN.

