Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Gap Up to $5.90

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.90, but opened at $6.32. Hut 8 Mining shares last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 578,470 shares.
HUT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.
The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.19. The company has a current ratio of 17.96, a quick ratio of 17.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.96.
About Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT)
Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
