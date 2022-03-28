Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Sets New 12-Month High at $96.66

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $96.66 and last traded at $96.13, with a volume of 22571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.22.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.78.

The company has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 312.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Welltower by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $498,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,334,568,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,709,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

