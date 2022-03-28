Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Short Interest Down 61.5% in March

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of TISCY remained flat at $$7.99 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.93. Taisei has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $10.29.

Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter.

TAISEI Corp. engages in the construction and engineering business. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Construction, Development, and Others. The Civil Engineering segment covers infrastructure and engineering works such as tunnels, bridges, dams, and airports. The Construction segment deals with the construction of housing and buildings.

