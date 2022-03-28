GAM Holding AG Boosts Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IHS Markit by 55.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,665,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,291,000 after purchasing an additional 954,481 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in IHS Markit by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in IHS Markit by 11.2% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in IHS Markit by 90.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in IHS Markit by 2.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 77,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

Shares of NYSE INFO remained flat at $$108.61 during trading on Monday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $88.81 and a 1-year high of $135.82. The company has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $665,026.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

