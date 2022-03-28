Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.83 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $4.83 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AON’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.73. AON posted earnings per share of $4.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full-year earnings of $13.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.86 to $13.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $14.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.02 to $15.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AON.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI cut AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.06.

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total value of $174,771.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,982,022 over the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AON. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AON by 50.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,325,000 after acquiring an additional 293,745 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in AON by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,959,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,663,000 after acquiring an additional 81,156 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in AON by 15.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in AON by 13.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

AON stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $324.86. 12,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,376. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $289.33 and its 200-day moving average is $294.16. The company has a market cap of $71.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. AON has a 12 month low of $223.19 and a 12 month high of $326.25.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

