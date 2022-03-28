Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $266.28 Million

Analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $266.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abiomed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $265.60 million to $267.33 million. Abiomed reported sales of $241.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABMD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $344.75.

In other Abiomed news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total value of $359,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $90,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,412 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,956 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 2.2% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 22,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,377,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 7.7% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 70,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 93.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Abiomed during the third quarter worth $26,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABMD stock traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $316.58. 3,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,481. Abiomed has a fifty-two week low of $261.27 and a fifty-two week high of $379.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $302.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.29. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

