Zacks: Brokerages Expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to Post $2.84 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) to post $2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.66. Accenture reported earnings of $2.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year earnings of $10.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.66 to $11.01. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.51 to $12.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Accenture.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Accenture from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.03.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $327.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,941. Accenture has a twelve month low of $268.49 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $328.22 and a 200-day moving average of $349.86. The stock has a market cap of $207.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $2,208,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,215,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,158,583,000 after purchasing an additional 772,476 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,826,880,000 after purchasing an additional 817,970 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,597,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,434,616,000 after purchasing an additional 290,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,093,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,228,976,000 after purchasing an additional 205,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accenture (ACN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.