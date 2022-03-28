Swing (SWING) Trading Up 17% Over Last 7 Days

Swing (SWING) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Swing coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0485 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swing has a total market cap of $270,414.48 and $5.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swing has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swing alerts:

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $229,028.73 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Swing Coin Profile

Swing (SWING) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Swing’s total supply is 5,580,774 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “SwingCoin is a cryptocurrency that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. SwingCoin is a Pow/PoS hybrid with strategic block rewards. “

Buying and Selling Swing

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.