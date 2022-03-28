Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.27 and last traded at $13.40. Approximately 4,687 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 309,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 27.4% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 264,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 56,879 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,433,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,482,000 after purchasing an additional 695,220 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

