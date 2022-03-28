Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.27 and last traded at $13.40. Approximately 4,687 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 309,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PBT)
Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.
