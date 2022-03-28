Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Trading 3.5% Higher

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) traded up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.62 and last traded at $17.43. 56,506 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,007,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.84.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from GBX 2,350 ($30.94) to GBX 1,422 ($18.72) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average of $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.10.

In other news, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 20,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $418,640.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,614. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.