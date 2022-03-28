iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,158 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,085 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,832,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,265,000 after purchasing an additional 298,066 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,458,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,584,000 after purchasing an additional 401,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,616,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,942 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.29. 240,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,803,322. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.75. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $105.97 and a twelve month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

