Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $802,000 Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA cut its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Carrier Global by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Carrier Global by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in Carrier Global by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 158,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

CARR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.32. The company had a trading volume of 60,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,093,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.22. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $41.79 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.00.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

