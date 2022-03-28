D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Trading 4.9% Higher

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.17 and last traded at $2.13. 11,757 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 907,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.22.

Get D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average of $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi ( NASDAQ:HEPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $2.33. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi had a negative return on equity of 418.69% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEPS. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter worth about $92,911,000. Must Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi by 751.3% in the fourth quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,971,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035,361 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the fourth quarter worth about $7,275,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter worth about $25,209,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter worth about $24,733,000. Institutional investors own 19.66% of the company’s stock.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Company Profile (NASDAQ:HEPS)

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.