Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 82,275 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,277,759 shares.The stock last traded at $11.78 and had previously closed at $12.28.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AGRO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.35.

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $312.76 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Adecoagro by 871.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. 58.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adecoagro Company Profile (NYSE:AGRO)

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

