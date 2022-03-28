Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 82,275 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,277,759 shares.The stock last traded at $11.78 and had previously closed at $12.28.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on AGRO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.35.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Adecoagro by 871.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. 58.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Adecoagro Company Profile (NYSE:AGRO)
Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.
