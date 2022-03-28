Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Short Interest Update

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the February 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
DIFTY traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.30. 12,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,398. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average of $28.74. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $31.80.
