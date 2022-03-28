Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Short Interest Update

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the February 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DIFTY traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.30. 12,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,398. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average of $28.74. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $31.80.

Daito Trust Construction Co, Ltd. engages in the design and construction of apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories and warehouses. It also provides tenant recruiting, building maintenance and contracting arrangements. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Real Estate, Finance, and Others.

