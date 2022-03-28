$747.87 Million in Sales Expected for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) to announce $747.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carter’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $746.70 million and the highest is $750.00 million. Carter’s reported sales of $787.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full year sales of $3.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Carter’s.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Carter’s had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 9.74%. Carter’s’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,612,000 after purchasing an additional 133,515 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Carter’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,517,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Carter’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $527,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in Carter’s by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 60,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Carter’s by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 707,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,784,000 after acquiring an additional 52,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRI traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $94.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,671. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.85. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $116.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

