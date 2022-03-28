Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Will Post Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Analysts expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.98 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.13. Stryker reported earnings of $1.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year earnings of $9.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $9.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.61 to $11.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 8,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYK traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $265.77. 17,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,952. The company has a market cap of $100.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker has a 52-week low of $234.26 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $255.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

