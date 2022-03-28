Signature Securities Group Corporation Acquires 2,749 Shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:DAPP)

Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:DAPP – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 237.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 23,320 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 468.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,558,000.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.27. 610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,059. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.15. VanEck Digital Transformation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $37.84.

