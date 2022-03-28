Trust Co. of Virginia VA Raises Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $9,401,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 20,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC traded down $1.32 on Monday, reaching $51.24. 1,023,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,218,008. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.91. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $37.90 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The company has a market cap of $194.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.63.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

